DENVER (KDVR) — It is Pinpoint Weather Alert Day. A strong cold front moved into Colorado overnight, dropping temperatures by more than 50 degrees. Snow is falling in some areas of the Foothills. Rain will transition to snow in the Front Range and Denver Tuesday.

Winter Storm Checklist for Colorado

We will provide updates throughout the storm in this live blog. Above, you can watch a livestream of conditions as they change in Denver.