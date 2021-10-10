Overnight frost advisory issued for areas along Front Range

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Frost advisory map from National Weather Service

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service issued an overnight frost advisory for several areas surrounding the Denver metro area, along the Front Range and eastern plains.

The advisory is from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. as temperatures in the Denver metro area are forecast at a low of 40 degrees. The Palmer Divide south of Denver and South Platte River Valley northeast of Denver will see even colder temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Frost formation typically happens when temperatures fall into the low to mid 30 range.

It is recommended to bring potted plants inside and protect any greenery outdoors for the low temperatures.

A cold front is expected to move in on Tuesday dropping temperatures into the low 60s for the high and into the 30s for the low.

