DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a dry few weeks in Eastern Colorado but at least some parts of the state are seeing decent moisture. Some of Colorado’s mountains have seen over a foot of snow through the weekend.

Breckenridge had one of the highest totals with 17 inches of new snow. Loveland and Arapahoe Basin were close behind with equal to or over one foot.

Many of the local ski areas have closed for the season already or had their closing day over the weekend but there are still a few that are open.

Vail will be the next to close on May 1, with Loveland and Mary Jane closing shortly thereafter. Breckenridge is set to stay open until May 30.

Arapahoe Basin is typically the last resort to close each year and is expected to close at some point in June.