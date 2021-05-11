One more wave of rain and snow for Tuesday evening rush hour; 32 degrees again tonight

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a few morning rain and snow showers, then a drier period around lunch. Expect one more wave of rain and snow for the Tuesday evening rush hour.

Temperatures will fall overnight to 32 degrees and you will want to cover your plants.

The mountains can expect rain and snow on Tuesday with an additional 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. It will turn drier overnight into Wednesday.

We should see sunshine on Wednesday with warmer temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

The normal high right now in Denver is 69 degrees.

It will be dry on Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s.

Saturday starts dry with a 30% chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Sunday features a higher chance of afternoon rain and t-storms at 50%. Monday is similar. Both afternoons could be quite wet.