DENVER (KDVR) — We have one more mild day before big weekend changes. A mix of sun and clouds is expected today with above-average highs in the upper 60s.

Winds could become breezy through the afternoon coming out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. This allows for Red Flag Warnings for the Eastern Plains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Foothills from 5pm Friday through 5AM Monday. Rain will arrive tonight, switching to light snow through early Saturday morning. After warm weather this week, little to no accumulation is expected. Highs make it to the lower 40s with cloudy skies.

Another round of snow will move into Saturday night and linger through most of Sunday. Highs stay below freezing on Sunday with snow lasting through early Monday morning.

The metro area can pick up 2 to 5 inches, with a little more snow in the northern Front Range predicted at 2 to 6 inches. The foothills can expect 3 to 8 inches and our mountain towns will receive 6 to 16 inches.

Sunshine is back on Monday afternoon, but highs remain close to freezing. Seasonal averages return for Tuesday and Wednesday with more sunshine. However, more snow chances return next Thursday morning.