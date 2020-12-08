1 more 60-degree day before cool-down, chance of snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Afternoon high temperatures will hit the mid 60s again on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will be running over 20 degrees above Denver’s average high of 43 degrees for this time of year.

A cold front will swing through early Thursday morning cooling afternoon high temperatures into the 40s on Thursday. Snow showers will start in the mountains midday Thursday and will reach the Front Range late Thursday night.

Scattered snow showers will continue on and off throughout Friday and the first half of Saturday before dry weather moves back in. Temperatures will cool to the 30s both days.

Snowfall totals will range from a dusting up to 3 inches on the Front Range with up to 5 inches in the mountains.

Dry weather will return for Sunday and Monday before another storm system arrives on Tuesday.