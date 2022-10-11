DENVER (KDVR) — If you are holding out hope for snow and colder weather, it looks like you are going to have to wait a little longer.

Pinpoint Weather Team Meteorologist Chris Tomer said this October mirrors last October with abnormally warm and dry weather in the mountains.

When could a pattern change arrive?

Tomer said a more active pattern appears to be shaping up after Oct. 23 into November.

“If this develops, then resorts like Loveland would be favored for colder, snowier weather. So, it’s a waiting game,” Tomer said.

The first measurable snowfall for the city during the 2021 season did not arrive until Dec. 10, which is the latest first snowfall on record.

If you are curious about our entire winter outlook for Colorado, you can check out what our Pinpoint Weather Team said about the rare triple-dip La Niña here.

First snowfalls in Denver for the last 10 years

Here’s a look at the list of the first snowfalls during the last 10 years from the National Weather Service:

Dec. 10, 2021 Sept. 8, 2020 October 10, 2019 October 6, 2018 October 9, 2017 November 17, 2016 November 5, 2015 November 11, 2014 October 18, 2013 October 5, 2012

What defines Denver’s first snowfall? According to the NWS, the snow must be measurable. The NWS considers one-tenth of an inch or more of snowfall as measurable snow.