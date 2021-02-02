Nor’easter brings impressive snowfall totals to Northeast

BOSTON (KDVR) — A strong nor’easter is causing big impacts in New England on Tuesday, bringing large snowfall totals, strong winds and frigid temperatures.

A nor’easter is a typically strong low pressure storm system along the East Coast of the United States. It is called a nor’easter because the wind direction is usually from the northeast on the coast. Nor’easters can cause major travel impacts and power outages from strong winds and impressive snowfall totals.

One of the largest recorded snowfall totals from this storm is 33 inches in Montague, which is in northern New Jersey. That is one of the largest snowfall totals the state has ever seen on record.

Snowfall totals were also impressive in parts of Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York.

New York City has seen over a foot so far. There will be lingering showers throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday before drier weather moves in.

Another shot at snow moves across the northeast on Friday.