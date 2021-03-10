New data: An updated look at the weekend snowstorm’s potential

DENVER (KDVR) — As data updates stream in Wednesday evening, we are able to add in additional modeling that is now within range of forecasting the weekend storm.

Traditionally more accurate modeling, and now shorter-range high-resolution modeling, continue to show a substantial but not epic snowfall event for Colorado this weekend, at least for most. There is still an indication of high totals in the foothills and northern mountains of a few feet.

There remains a single outlier for extremely high snowfall totals and that’s the same model that started the social media hype over the past weekend. Again, it remains a sole outlier for those higher totals.

In previous posts, it has been discussed about storm positions may shift and how much rainfall in neighboring states takes away from the total moisture potential of the Colorado portion of the storm – meaning, our total accumulation would drop.

Both those questions are a bit more apparent late Wednesday.

In the latest data, there has been a northern shift in the overall storm’s positioning of the highest snowfall totals into Wyoming and Nebraska. That pulled those rather high totals away from much of Colorado, other than the northern Front Range mountains and foothills. It wasn’t a major shift, but caught attention. And, this isn’t to say this shift will be permanent, as two days of storm travel may dictate a different path.

Also in the latest data, there has been an indication of higher rainfall totals in states to our east and thus a reduction in snowfall totals for the Denver area. Again, this isn’t to say this rainfall situation is permanent, as two days of storm development may dictate a different result.

We are seeing, however, a building case in a number of shorter-range models and the traditionally more accurate modeling to suggest that the extreme outlier that garnered so much attention this week remains an outlier and if this continues we will see confidence in those larger snowfall forecasts drop before we get into the weekend.

All this said — and bottom line — a significant amount of snow is still headed to northern areas of Colorado and the Denver area. This storm remains one of the largest in the past several years in terms of snowfall potential over our area.

In efforts to remain transparent in our thoughts, the Pinpoint Weather Team will continue to provide you the data insights as we go through this event.