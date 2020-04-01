Nearly 70 before a 30 degree drop Thursday with snow late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highs surge to near 70 degrees again today, April 1, (67 yesterday) in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Skies start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon.

The Mountains stay dry today with mild highs in the 40s.

A cold front hits Denver and the Front Range early Thursday. Temps drop 30 degrees with morning overcast/fog/drizzle. Then snow develops Thursday afternoon/night and tapers-off on Friday morning. 1-3" of snow accumulation. 1" is the most likely amount in Denver.

The Foothills and Palmer Divide can expect 1-4" by Friday morning. The Mountains get 1-4".

Turning drier on Friday. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

A fast moving wave of snow showers blows through the Mountains early Saturday pushing cloud cover across Denver early. Then turning partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to near 60.

Sunny and dry on Sunday, 60s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Future radar 10pm Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snow totals Thursday-Friday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.