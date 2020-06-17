Near-record high Wednesday at 94; 20 degree drop Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoky air quality continues today across Colorado. Temperatures surge again today into the mid 90s. The record high is 98 set in 2012. It will be dry across the Front Range.

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly cloudy and breezy this afternoon. Highs in the 70s and 80s. A cold front blows in tonight.

Temps behind this cold front drop at least 20 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the 70s on Thursday and 65-70 on Friday.

Thursday features morning sun then partly cloudy skies with isolated afternoon t-storms across the Front Range.

A beter chance of rain on Friday both in the morning and afternoon, 50%.

The Mountains can expect rain/snow (snow above 12,000ft) on Friday. Highs in the 50s, 60s, 70s.

Drier on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is the first day of Summer, and Sunday is Father’s Day. Highs around 80-85 with a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms.

