Near-record high Tuesday of 94 degrees; cold front arrives Thursday

DENVER (KDVR) — Smoky skies continue today across Colorado. Smoke from three different wildfires is being transported in on the heels of a strong southwest wind.

Hazy sunshine in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Near-record high 94 — the record is 95 set in 2017. High wildfire danger.

The Mountains can expect hazy, smoky sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s. Gusty afternoon wind, 20-45mph.

Wednesday is similar but with a 10% chance of an afternoon t-storm over the Mountains. High wildfire danger.

A cold front arrives early Thursday with a 20-degree temperature drop across the Front Range. Highs in the mid 70s. This cold front may help clear the air of smoke.

We have a chance for rain showers on Friday morning and afternoon. Chance 40% across the Front Range. Highs in the mid 70s.

80s return on Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and 10% chances of afternoon t-storms.

Smoke Outlook for 6/16/2020. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.