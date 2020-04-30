Near record high of 90 degrees today; chance of afternoon rain this weekend

DENVER– Today is the warmest day since September 2019 with a near-record high of 86. The record is 90 set in 1992, and that’s also the earliest 90 in Denver weather records.

Skies stay partly cloudy today across Denver and the Mountains.

The normal high right now in Denver is 65.

The big Spring melt continues in the Mountains with valley highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday features low 80s in Denver. The record is 87. 60s and 70s in the Mountain valleys.

Saturday and Sunday start dry with a 20-50% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms in the Mountains an across the Front Range.

Temps next week gradually drop into the 60s.