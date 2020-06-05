Near record high Friday, 94; Very windy weekend ahead

DENVER — It will be a dry start across Colorado on Friday, followed by a 20 percent chance of rain/t-storms this afternoon. High temperatures surge to 94 degrees in Denver. The record is 95 set in 2018.

The Mountains can expect a 40% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Turning windy above treeline in the afternoon. Highs 70s and 80s.

Saturday starts cloudy across the Mountains with a 50% chance of rain/t-storms possibly earlier than normal. Turning very windy with gusts by midday and afternoon 30-80mph. Biggest gusts above treeline.

Saturday across Denver starts dry and partly cloudy with light wind. Then clouds increase with a 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Turning very windy 25-50mph (or higher) in Denver and across the Front Range, Palmer Divide, Foothills and Eastern Plains.

Sunday is totally dry with less wind in the morning then again turning windy in the afternoon with gusts of 25-50mph in Denver and across the Front Range.

A cold front hits Monday-Tuesday. 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs drop into the 80s Monday and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.