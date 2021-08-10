Near-record heat Wednesday, heavy smoke continues in parts of Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday is going to be another hot, dry, and smoky day on the Front Range. The forecast high temperature for Denver is 96 degrees and the record is 97 set in 2020.

Smoke is still expected in parts of the state but it will be a slight improvement from the last several days. Another Air Quality Warning is in place.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 90s on Thursday with a 10% chance for an isolated storm. Temperatures will cool into the 80s by Friday as scattered storms move in.

Scattered storm chances will continue on Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures staying near 90 through the weekend.