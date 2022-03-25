DENVER (KDVR) — We’re forecasting a warm, dry and sunny Friday in Denver and across the Front Range. Highs near 70. The normal high is 59.

The mountains stay warm, dry and sunny as well. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday through Monday will feature near-record heat in Denver with highs around 77 each day.

Saturday: record high 84

Sunday: record high 78

Monday: record high 83

The next storm system on the horizon arrives Monday night in the mountains with rain initially in the valleys changing to snow.

It hits Denver and the Front Range as rain, initially on Tuesday, then changes to a rain and snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

1 inch of accumulation or less is expected. Colder highs will be in the 40s.