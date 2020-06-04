1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Near-record heat for Thursday, very windy this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be sunshine today across the Front Range then turn partly cloudy this afternoon with a 10-20 percent chance of a dry, gusty t-storm.  The high is 91 degrees.  The record high is 94 set in 2012.

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon t-storms.  Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Friday is similar.

The jet stream slides across Colorado this weekend.  That means windy afternoons both Satuday and Sunday.  Gusts 25-50mph possible across the Front Rantge and Eastern Plains.  Mountain gusts 30-80mph.

Saturday starts dry and sunny then quickly turns partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms.  High 92.  Windy afternoon.

Sunday stays dry with sunshine.  Windy afternoon.  High 93.

A cold front hits Monday-Wednesday with a 15-20 degree drop.  20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Forecast wind gusts 3:30pm Saturday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories