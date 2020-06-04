Near-record heat for Thursday, very windy this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be sunshine today across the Front Range then turn partly cloudy this afternoon with a 10-20 percent chance of a dry, gusty t-storm. The high is 91 degrees. The record high is 94 set in 2012.

The Mountains start sunny then turn partly to mostly cloudy with isolated afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

Friday is similar.

The jet stream slides across Colorado this weekend. That means windy afternoons both Satuday and Sunday. Gusts 25-50mph possible across the Front Rantge and Eastern Plains. Mountain gusts 30-80mph.

Saturday starts dry and sunny then quickly turns partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. High 92. Windy afternoon.

Sunday stays dry with sunshine. Windy afternoon. High 93.

A cold front hits Monday-Wednesday with a 15-20 degree drop. 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Forecast wind gusts 3:30pm Saturday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.