Near record heat expected Monday, strong cold front arrives Tuesday night

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will heat up to the mid-70s on Monday with mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and breezy winds. The record high on Monday is 78 degrees set in 1942.

Below are some of the peak wind gusts in Colorado’s mountains from Sunday afternoon. The strongest winds will stay in the mountains again on Monday and Tuesday.

Tuesday will stay dry with a high temperature around 71 degrees. A strong cold front will push through late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday bringing a big drop in temperatures.

High temperatures will only reach the 40s on Wednesday. There will be some scattered snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday in the mountains.

There is a chance for a few isolated snow showers on the Front Range Wednesday morning, but it is still too far out to know if we will see any accumulation.

The rest of the week will be dry and sunny with high temperatures in the 50s.