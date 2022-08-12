DENVER (KDVR) — We set a new record high on Thursday at 98 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting near-record heat on Friday at 96 degrees. The record is 100 set in 1876.

There will be lots of sunshine in Denver with a 30-50% chance of thunderstorms in the mountains.

On Saturday, expect a round of afternoon thunderstorms over the mountains and the Front Range. Sunday will bring monsoon moisture as afternoon thunderstorms increase.

The peak surge of moisture slides across Denver and the Front Range between Monday and Wednesday. High temperatures will drop into the low 80s.