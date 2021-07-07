Near record heat arrives before cooling by the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures warmed to seasonal levels reaching the upper 80s in Denver Wednesday. We have a hot couple of days on the way to end the week.

It will be breezy and mainly sunny with just a few passing clouds late on Thursday. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s to 100 degrees. Our forecast is for 99 at DIA and 100 in the city. The record on Thursday is 103 set in 1989.

We will be in record territory again on Friday with highs reaching the upper 90s for a second day in a row. The record on Friday for Denver is 98 set in 1989. We are forecasting at the record high. There will be some late day passing clouds and an isolated shower possible.

A cold front will cool us into the mid to upper 80s over the weekend. On Saturday there could be a few passing thunderstorms. Your Sunday is sunny, breezy and dry.

We will have a chance for afternoon storms each day early next week with highs returning to the low 90s. At this point the timing of the daily storms looks to shift east of the city by 7 p.m. This will hopefully limit an impact to all the festivities surrounding All-Star events in downtown and at Coors Field.