Near 90 degrees with low chance of afternoon t-storms

DENVER — We start dry and sunny then watch for a 10 percent chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

High temperatures today surge to around 90 degrees. We hit 88 on Monday. Today’s record high is 90 set in 2009.

Wind increases this afternoon across Colorado. Downsloping gusts 15-30mph in Denver; 20-40mph Mountains.

The Mountains start sunny and then watch for a 10% chance of an afternoon dry, gusty t-storm. Highs 60s and 70s.

The big melt continues through Wednesday with 24-hour melting of the snowpack. Freezing levels hit 16,000′ in the afternoons.

A cold front slides through Colorado on Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Highs drop into the 70s. 10-20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

Gusty wind likely on Wednesday afternoon. 20-40mph in Denver.

Warmer, drier Friday-Saturday, 70s/80s.

Antoher cold front arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning. 30% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the low 70s.