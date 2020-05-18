Near 90 degrees the next three days; elusive rain chances

DENVER — It will be 87 degrees in Denver today. The record high is 93 set in 1996. Mostly sunny skies with high cloudiness at times.

The Mountains today, Tuesday and Wednesday see highs in the 60s and 70s. The big melt is on with 24-hour melting of the snowpack. Sunshine with high cloudiness.

Tuesday and Wednesday are similar in Denver. Highs near 90. Records are in the low 90s.

I’m only including tiny 10% chances of afternoon, dry, gusty t-storms on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The Mountains stay mostly dry.

The normal high right now in Denver is 72 degrees.