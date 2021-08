KEENESBURG, Colo (KDVR) — A strong storm moved through Keenesburg early Friday morning around 3 a.m. bringing hail and strong winds.

A strong storm moved through Keenesburg early this morning that residents say sounded like a tornado but not yet confirmed by NWS – a lot of hail and damaging wind. pic.twitter.com/njDjt9UmEA — Carly Cassady (@CarlyCassadyWX) August 20, 2021

The National Weather Service said meteorologists will conduct a damage survey in Keenesburg.

Many people living in the community have shared photos of tree damage and some property damage in the community.

Keensburg storm

Really bad storms school is closed today. Credit: Jenn Mantz

We will update this story once NWS meteorologists complete their damage survey.