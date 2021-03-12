GEORGETOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Quite a few Coloradans are heading up to the High Country a day early to beat the projected big weekend storm.

Georgetown is one of those popular destinations.

Cam Muller and two of his buddies chose this mountain town after their other plans fell through.

“The more, the merrier,” says Muller. “But if you’re not up here already, then you’re going to pay for it tomorrow morning.”

Over at the newly opened Microtel by Wyndham, at Georgetown Lake, staff says they are at full occupancy.

“We’re just waiting for ‘Snownado’ to hit!” says Microtel General Manager Donna Adams.

Most hotels in Georgetown are reporting near-capacity occupancy.