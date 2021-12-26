Mountain snow continues Sunday, strong winds will impact southern Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the mid 50s in Denver today with gusty winds and high fire danger.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for areas south and east of Metro Denver until 8 p.m. Sunday night. Wind gusts will range from 45 to 60mph.

Along with the wind, a Fire Weather Warning is in place on the southeast plains. Fire danger will stay high throughout Sunday.

The mountains have Avalanche Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Warnings in place. An additional 1 to 5 inches of accumulation is expected to fall in the mountains by Sunday night.

Temperatures will continue to cool through mid-week with temperatures in the 30s by Wednesday. There is a 10% chance for isolated snow showers Tuesday morning and another chance for snow New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.