Mountain snow continues Saturday night, mild Sunday ahead on Front Range

DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a snowy start to the weekend in the mountains with up to a foot at some of Colorado’s ski resorts in the last 24 hours. Scattered snow showers will continue in the central and northern mountains Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Additional snowfall accumulation through Sunday will range from 2 to 6 inches. Snow showers will wrap up by midday Sunday in most places. Roads are expected to be slick tonight and Sunday morning.

Another weather impact for the mountains will be strong winds. Winds will gust up to 80 mph in the mountains. A High Wind Warning is in place through 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Gusty winds along with snow showers will cause low visibility at times in the mountains.

Denver will have another dry day on Sunday with high temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures will gradually cool for the rest of the week with dry weather staying in the forecast through Wednesday.

Colorado’s next storm system will move in on Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of snow and frigid temperatures to the Front Range.