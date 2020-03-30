1  of  2
Watch
FOX31 Morning News Daybreak on Channel 2
Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Morning snow chance before highs jump into the 50s; snow possible Thursday-Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DENVER-- We could see a snow/rain shower this morning in Denver then it will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a high of 56 degrees.  Chance of snow shower is 20%.

Snow continues in the Mountains, 1-4 inches of accumulation.  Snow tapers off overnight.  Highs in the 20s.

It will be drier across the board on Tuesday.  Front Range highs surge to the mid-60s.

Wednesday could hit 70, dry, sunny.  This is the warmest day of the entire week.

A storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday morning with snow possible in the Mountains and across the Front Range.  1-3 inches of accumulation.  Mountains could see 2-6 inches.  Highs drop into the 30s and 40s.  Overnight lows in the 20s (maybe teens).

Drier Saturday-Sunday, 60s.

7-Day Forecast.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.
Snowfall totals Thursday-Friday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories