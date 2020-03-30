Morning snow chance before highs jump into the 50s; snow possible Thursday-Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- We could see a snow/rain shower this morning in Denver then it will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a high of 56 degrees. Chance of snow shower is 20%.

Snow continues in the Mountains, 1-4 inches of accumulation. Snow tapers off overnight. Highs in the 20s.

It will be drier across the board on Tuesday. Front Range highs surge to the mid-60s.

Wednesday could hit 70, dry, sunny. This is the warmest day of the entire week.

A storm system arrives Thursday night into Friday morning with snow possible in the Mountains and across the Front Range. 1-3 inches of accumulation. Mountains could see 2-6 inches. Highs drop into the 30s and 40s. Overnight lows in the 20s (maybe teens).

Drier Saturday-Sunday, 60s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Snowfall totals Thursday-Friday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

