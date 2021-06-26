More wet weather before drying and warmer days return

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will continue until late Saturday night before ending. Some showers can drop heavy rain in a short period of time. There will also be gusty wind and lightning.

Sunday will bring more of the same with scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and evening. Brief heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning will be possible again. Temperatures will remain in the very cool 70s.

Monday will have rain chances early and late in the day. The atmosphere will start to dry, so the threat for heavy rain will be much lower with passing showers. Temperatures will still be in the 70s.

The rest of next week brings much drier air with limited chances for afternoon storms. The drying along with increased sunshine each day will allow afternoon readings to return to the 80s. However, we won’t reach the upper 80s, which is normal at this time of year, until next weekend.