More than 2 feet of snow falls in the mountains: see snowfall totals here

DENVER (KDVR) — The first snowfall of the season was recorded in Denver on Friday, ending the snowless streak at 232 days. Denver recorded three-tenths of an inch of snow, which is a small amount compared to what fell in the mountains in the last 24-hours.

The storm system will wind down Friday afternoon. It will turn colder, with temperatures dropping into the teens. Overnight lows will be below zero degrees into Saturday morning.

Avalanche Warnings are in effect for most Western Slope Mountain Zones: south, central and north. The danger is rated at 4 out of 5.

Here are the snow totals over the last 24-hours:

Arapahoe Basin: 5 inches

Aspen Snowmass: 16 inches

Breckenridge: 5 inches

Copper Mountain: 5 inches

Crested Butte: 22 inches

Keystone: 4 inch

Loveland: 3 inch

Purgatory: 25 inches

Steamboat: 10 inches

Telluride: 11 inches

Winter Park: 5 inches

Wolf Creek: 31 inches