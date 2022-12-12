DENVER (KDVR) — A snowstorm is moving into the state Monday through Tuesday and the Pinpoint Weather team is expecting more snow accumulation at Denver International Airport than in the city.

The areas north and east of Denver in the Eastern Plains are under a blizzard warning which will affect airport travel in and out by air and ground. The airport is just out of the area to the east that is under a blizzard warning.

Pinpoint Weather: Blizzard warnings on Dec. 13.

The northeastern plains could see wind gusts of up to 60 mph causing whiteout conditions and 4 to 10 inches of snow are expected.

The extremity of conditions at DIA are dependent on the wind direction, Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels explained.

“Denver needs a northeast wind to have upsloping and we would get good snow, but a northwest or westerly wind will bring downsloping along the foothills, which dries out the air and warms it,” Michels said. “We get a little wind out of the northeast, but mostly we’ll see a northwest wind, which provides enough moisture out along the plains, but not along the Front Range.”

As for total snowfall, the range for the city is 1 – 2 inches but the airport is expected to receive 2 – 3 inches. The gusty winds on the plains will impact takeoffs and landings and possibly cause delays and cancellations.

If you’re traveling out of the state, your safest bet is to check your flight status ahead of time. The same goes for anyone expecting an incoming visitor as the airport will possibly shut down travel if the conditions are unsafe.

How is a blizzard defined?

According to the National Weather Service, a blizzard is a storm with wind speeds of 35 mph or more and considerable falling and/or blowing of snow with visibility of less than one-quarter mile for three or more hours.

The blizzard warnings for this storm are in effect from midnight on Monday to midnight on Tuesday.