More hot temperatures with low chances for needed rain

DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver and along the Front Range will be dry and breezy with hot temperatures in the low 90s again on Wednesday. There could be an isolated thunderstorm or two on the far eastern plains close to the Nebraska/Kansas border late in the evening.

A few showers and thunderstorms possible on Thursday afternoon across the region. There won’t be a lot of rain and some places could see gusty wind. Temperatures will dip a little into the upper 80s or close to 90 degrees.

We will turn mainly hot and dry again on Friday and into Saturday with only limited chances for rain.

A push of cooler air will help hold temperatures down into the mid 80s on Sunday. There will also be a low chance for a few passing showers or thunderstorms.

The heat and dry conditions look to take over again as we end out August and transition into September.