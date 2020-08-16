More High Heat and Poor Air Quality

Poor air quality and unseasonably warm temperatures will continue as we end our weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will max out in the 90s for eastern Colorado and the I-25 corridor, with 70-80s across the mountains.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible once again today, mainly favoring east of the I-25 corridor and Eastern plains. Storms today will be capable of producing strong wind, frequent lightning and hail.

Monday and Tuesday will offer mainly dry conditions with highs soaring back into the mid-90s.

The low risk of showers and thunderstorms will linger through the remainder of the work week. Highs will also stay above average, maxing out in the lower 90s.