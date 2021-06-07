Tornado warning issued for part of Weld County until 5:30

DENVER (KDVR) — Update (5:05 p.m.) A radar indicated tornado warning has been issued for Weld County until 5:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Firestone CO, Frederick CO, Fort Lupton CO until 5:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/5YUG0aYy65 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 7, 2021

Forecast: Temperatures will continue to heat into the 90s running about 10-13 degrees above normal in Denver. Record highs for the next three days are in the upper 90s and look to be out of reach. Skies will be mainly sunny and it will be windy at times especially on Thursday as a cold front slides across the area.

Temperatures on Friday will return to seasonal levels in the low 80s thanks to the cold front. Unfortunately, the front does not bring a chance for showers.

We will be dry over the upcoming weekend with warmer temperatures back in the upper 80s.

Our next chance for a few showers will arrive on Monday with scattered thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will stay in the upper 80s slightly above normal.