More heat and smoky skies before rain, cooler temperatures arrive this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — The hot temperatures that are breaking some records will continue on Thursday with highs in the upper 90s. The record in Denver tomorrow is 99 and was set in 2005. I think we’ll be close to breaking it, but come up a few degrees short. It will be breezy with smoke and haze again. There is an AIR QUALITY ALERT in place, so if you’re sensitive limit your time outside and exercise indoors.

Friday will bring another round of 90-degree temperatures along with a low chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Another good chance for rain arrives this weekend thanks to an increase in monsoon moisture across the state and a cold front that will come into the state on Saturday. We have the possibility of picking up between one to two inches of much needed moisture. Temperatures will also drop into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thunderstorms chances will continue each day through the middle of next week giving us more opportunities for rain. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 80s which is below our normal of 90 degrees at this time of the year in Denver.

The scheduled rain will also help to cleanse the air and hopefully reduce the smoke which in turn will improve the air quality across the Front Range and metro Denver.