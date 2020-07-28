Monsoon surge today with high chance for afternoon rain, t-storms

DENVER (KDVR) — A plume of Monsoon moisture slides across Colorado today. Morning and afternoon rain/t-storms possible in the Mountains. Heavy rain and lightning are the two primary threats.

Rain/t-storms likely in Denver and across I-25 between 3pm and 6pm. Highs in the 80s.

The Monsoon moves away on Wednesday and the atmosphere dries out. More typical 20% chances of afternoon ts-troms are likely Wednesday-Sunday.

The only exception is Friday when a cold front could slide down the Front Range. Cooler highs in the low 80s.

Saturday-Sundayfeatures dry mornings with 10-20% chances for afternoon t-storms. Higsh around 90 both days.

Future Radar 5pm Tuesday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.