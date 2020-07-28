Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Monsoon surge today with high chance for afternoon rain, t-storms

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A plume of Monsoon  moisture slides across Colorado today.  Morning and afternoon rain/t-storms possible in the Mountains.  Heavy rain and lightning are the two primary threats.

Rain/t-storms likely in Denver and across I-25 between 3pm and 6pm.  Highs in the 80s.

The Monsoon moves away on Wednesday and the atmosphere dries out.  More typical 20% chances of afternoon ts-troms are likely Wednesday-Sunday.

The only exception is Friday when a cold front could slide down the Front Range.  Cooler highs in the low 80s.

Saturday-Sundayfeatures dry mornings with 10-20% chances for afternoon t-storms.  Higsh around 90 both days.

Future Radar 5pm Tuesday.  Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Share this story

Pinpoint Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play
Interactive radar, custom alerts, and Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast
Download for free today

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories