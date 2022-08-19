DENVER (KDVR) — A small monsoon surge is moving into Colorado. This extra moisture will make afternoon rain and thunderstorms more likely. Highs will be around 85.

The central and northern mountains can expect a 60% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Forecast radar 5 p.m. Friday.

Doing outdoor activities in the mornings is recommended. The Triple Bypass bike race will see dry conditions early Saturday morning with an increasing chance for rain and thunderstorms by lunch and into the afternoon.

Afternoon rain and thunderstorms increase on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Denver to a 30-40% chance Highs cool into the low 80s.

Mountain rain and thunderstorm chances increase to 80%. Highs drop into the 60s and 70s. The monsoon flow dries up on Tuesday.