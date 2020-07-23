Monsoon Season is here; 90s and afternoon t-storms Thursday

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) –There will be a 20 percent chance of gusty afternoon t-storms today in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  Highs around 93 degrees.

The Mountains can expect a 50% chance of rain/t-storms today.  Highs in the 70s and 80s.

It’s all part of a small Monsoon surge across Colorado.  New moisture is being escorted into Colorado via southerly winds and this fuels extra afternoon rain/t-storms.

Friday and Saturday are similar.  Both will be influenced by small batches of Monsoon  moisture.  We could see rain in the morning and afternoon in the Southern Mountains. 

A slightly larger batch arrives Sunday-Monday.  Rain/t-storm chances increase across Colorado both days.  Rain chances in Denver go up to 50%.  Temps drop into the 80s.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

