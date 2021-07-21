Monsoon moisture moving across Colorado brings heavy rain and flooding

DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and thunderstorms will be moving from west to east over the mountains and Front Range this evening. These storms will be slow-moving and can produce heavy rain. The threat of flash flooding will be mainly over old burn scars from wildfires.

The chance for more rain will be lower for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be in the hot middle 90s across metro Denver. There will still be noticeable smoke and haze leading to poor air quality.

A cold front will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms over the weekend with Saturday having the highest probability for rain. The threat for flash flooding across burn scars in the foothills and mountains will return again.

The trail of monsoon moisture will continue to stream across Colorado through next week keeping the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast each afternoon.