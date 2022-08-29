DENVER (KDVR) — The July-August monsoon has run its course in Colorado. The rich, southerly flow is drying up. Monday will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s.

The mountains will be mostly dry with only a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm in the southern mountains. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

There’s only one chance for afternoon thunderstorms this week in Denver and that’s Wednesday. All other days will be mostly dry.

High temperatures will be abnormally warm all week around 90 degrees. The normal high is around 85.