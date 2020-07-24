Monsoon Friday; Rain and t-storms likely across Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be high chances for rain and t-storms today in the Mountains and across the Front Range. It is already raining this morning over the Mountains.

Front Range highs reach 90 degrees. Mountain highs in the 70s and a few 80s.

The prime-time for rain in Denver is this afternoon and evening. I’m not expecting severe weather but heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning are possible.

All of this is courtesy the seasonal Monsoon. Extra moisture flows into Colorado each July and August fueling additional rain and afternoon t-storms.

Saturday is similar. Afternoon rain/t-storms likely in Denver and across the Front Range. Morning and afternoon rain/t-storms in the Mountains.

Sunday and Monday are similar.

Turning drier on Wednesday.

Future Radar 5pm Friday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

