Monday night snow showers for some; Dry, cool Tuesday ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be scattered snow showers through this evening and into the overnight hours in some areas on the Front Range. The best chances for snowfall and accumulation with this system will stay south and west of Metro Denver.

Snow showers will come to an end by very early Tuesday morning. Most places in Metro Denver won’t see accumulation, however, some places on the south and west sides of town could see a dusting to an inch.

The Palmer Divide and foothills will see up to 2 inches by early Tuesday morning. These areas could see slick road conditions develop late tonight.

Drier weather moves in on Tuesday and through the rest of the work week. Another chance for snow comes late next weekend.