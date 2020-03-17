Mild with morning fog; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for snow Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Expect fog this morning across the Front Range with pockets of drizzle. It will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs around 58 degrees.

The Mountains stay partly cloudy today with highs in the 30s and 40s.

"Warm before the storm" on Wednesday with highs near 70.

Light snow hits the Mountains by Wednesday afternoon. The heaviest snow arrives Wednesday night through Thursday night. 6-12 inches of accumulation.

The primetime for Denver is Thursday/Thursday night. We start with rain showers Thursday morning then it changes to snow by Thursday midday into afternoon and night. 3-6 inches of accumulation primarily after the sun sets. Windy at times especially across the Eastern Plains. Blizzard conditions possible out there with wind gusts 25-45mph, blowing and drifting.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday.

Snow lingers into Friday morning and tapers off. IT will turn drier.

Drier on Saturday-Sunday, 50.

Future Radar 5pm Thursday showing snow in Denver. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



Forecast Snowfall Totals by 10pm Thursday. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.



7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

