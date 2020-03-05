Mild Thursday ahead, temperatures reach the 70s by Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The warm and mostly dry weather pattern on the Front Range is here to stay for the next few days.

Temperatures will cool to the mid-50s Thursday with sunny skies and dry conditions.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Both days will be dry with a lot of sunshine.

A weak storm system will move through on Sunday, bringing a 20-percent chance of rain to the Front Range and lower elevations. Some of that could linger into Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay dry with temperatures in the 50s.