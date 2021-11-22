Mild temperatures Tuesday before cold front; chance of snow for some Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions. There will be high fire danger with a fire weather warning in place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for most of eastern Colorado.

Winds will gust up to 45 mph on Tuesday with humidity as low as 10%.

The next storm system to arrive in Colorado will move in early Wednesday morning. This will cool afternoon high temperatures into the mid-40s with scattered snow showers for some.

The best chance for snow will stay south of Denver, as the track of this storm favors southern Colorado. Places on the south side of metro Denver and the Palmer Divide might get a few light snow showers Wednesday morning and midday. The mountains will see scattered snow showers late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

Totals will range from 1 to 4 inches in the mountains with less than an inch across Monument Hill and northern El Paso County. The rest of the Front Range will likely stay dry.

Thanksgiving will be dry with a high temperature in the low 50s. The rest of the week will bring quiet weather with mild temperatures and dry conditions each day.