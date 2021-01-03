Mild temperatures Sunday with gusty winds and mountain snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will hit the 50s once again this afternoon. We start with sunshine and then add in clouds during the day. Winds will also increase and be gusty, reaching up to 30 mph on the Front Range and up to 60 mph in the mountains.

Across the Front Range and eastern plains we will have dry conditions but the central and northern mountains will see scattered snow showers. Light snow totals around 1 to 2 inches of accumulation expected by tonight.

Monday will stay dry in Denver with afternoon high temperatures staying in the 50s.

Tuesday will be another mild day with a chance of a few snow showers in the evening. There will still be a few scattered showers around on Wednesday morning with better chances staying in the mountains. Temperatures will fall into the 40s Wednesday afternoon.

Another chance for showers will move in on Friday with high temperatures into the 40s to end the week.