Mild temperatures, smoky skies, scattered showers expected Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Scattered showers and storms will continue across Colorado Tuesday evening. Storms will bring lightning and heavy rainfall and will last through late Tuesday night before ending.

A flash flood watch is in place across the mountains and Western Slope until 10 p.m. Tuesday. The wildfire burn scars will be most susceptible to flash flooding.

Some rain showers will linger into Wednesday morning, bringing a gloomy start to the day. High temperatures will stay around 80 degrees on the Front Range. Another air quality warning will be in effect on Wednesday for high ozone levels and wildfire smoke.

Showers and storms will push east of the mountains on Wednesday finally lowering the flood threat in the mountains.

Warmer and drier weather will move in for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s from Thursday through the weekend. There could be an isolated storm or two on Friday but most places will stay dry.