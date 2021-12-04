Mild Sunday, cooler with snow possibilities this week

DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds from Saturday will linger overnight, keeping our lows mild in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Sunshine is back to round out the weekend with highs in the upper 50s. Expect some breezy winds during the afternoon with gusts upwards of 25+ mph. around the Denver metro area.

A high wind warning has been issued for the central and northern mountains and Foothills from 11 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday with gusts of 60-80 mph possible. The National Weather Service said residents in the area should secure objects and that a few power outages may result.

Image courtesy of National Weather Service

Cooler temperatures return for the workweek ahead with a few chances for mountain snow. The first system moves in later Monday and lingers through midday Tuesday with all snow west of the Front Range.

The second system that moves in on Thursday and may linger into Friday evening will, again, bring snow to the high country. However, chances are looking better to possibly see some snow and light rain in the metro area, later on Thursday and into Friday. We’ll see how the models shape up in the coming days, but it’s looking like we could see Denver’s first official snowfall.