Mild Sunday ahead with morning fog

(KDVR) -- Sunday morning will start off with fog in parts of Eastern Colorado. Fog will be dense at times in Weld and Larimer counties where a Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Visibility could be less than a fourth of a mile at times.

The far eastern plains near the Colorado - Kansas border will be under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday morning for fog and freezing drizzle which could cause icy roads.

The fog will clear from west to east through the morning with sunshine returning to the Front Range and parts of the plains by midday.

High temperatures will hit the upper 50s on Sunday afternoon with dry conditions.

Monday will stay quiet and dry with high temperatures in the 60s.

There will be scattered rain chances on Tuesday morning with highs in the 50s.

High temperatures will cool to the 40s on Thursday and Friday with a chance for rain/snow mixed showers on Thursday.