Mild Sunday ahead followed by snowy start to week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Temperatures will heat up to the 50s on Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and dry conditions in the lower elevations.

The mountains will see snow showers Saturday night into Sunday. Snowfall will be heavy at times and could make travel take longer in the high country this weekend. By Sunday night, totals in the mountains will be 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Snow showers will develop on the Front Range Monday afternoon into Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s Monday and Tuesday with breezy winds.

As of right now, snowfall totals will range from about 1 to 4 inches for Metro Denver by Tuesday night. Roads could be slick for the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

The rest of the week will be dry and warmer with temperatures in the 50s Friday and Saturday.