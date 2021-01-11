Mild, dry week ahead; Snow chance returns next weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — After a snowy and chilly weekend, a dry and warming trend is going to move into Colorado for the next several days.

High temperatures will hit the upper 40s on Monday with sunshine and dry conditions. This will be a quiet weather day across the state.

Temperatures will jump into the 50s by Tuesday and could reach the 60s in some places on Wednesday afternoon. Denver’s average high temperature for this time of year is 44 degrees.

Thursday’s highs will reach the low 50s on the Front Range. A few scattered snow showers are possible in the central and northern mountains on Thursday.

Looking ahead to next weekend, another storm system will move in on Saturday bringing a chance for rain and snow showers to the Front Range. It is too far out to know how much snow will fall but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.